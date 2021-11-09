RODMAN — A truck collided with multiple trees in the town of Rodman on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kelly Lomber, a firefighter on the scene, the truck was coming down Pork Hill Road from the Myers Drive side. The truck then collided with one tree before skimming another and colliding with a third tree, which appeared to stop the truck.
The air bags deployed, and the battery ended up being disconnected from the truck itself. The front right wheel of the truck was no longer attached to the vehicle.
A state trooper at the scene of the crash said the driver did not appear to be impaired by alcohol and no arrests were anticipated, though tickets would be issued for the accident.
The crash knocked down a power line, which will only affect one residence, according to officials from National Grid at the scene.
The only vehicle involved was the truck, and there were no serious injuries reported.
