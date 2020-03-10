WATERTOWN — Doran A. Johnson, 31, 121 Main St., Watertown, was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court.
Mr. Johnson had pleaded guilty in January to two counts in separate cases. For the first charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Mr. Johnson was sentenced to a conditional discharge.
In the second charge, second-degree aggravated harassment, he was sentenced to three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution with his codefendant in the amount of $593.43.
