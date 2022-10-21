WATERTOWN — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and bike collided near State Street on Friday evening, Watertown City Fire Captain Jason Ormsby said.
Captain Ormsby said the person was “alert and oriented,” when they arrived on scene.
