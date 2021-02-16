CHAMPION — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on County Route 126.
Shortly before 9 a.m., a white Honda sport utility vehicle with one adult and two children inside was traveling on County Route 126 toward Watertown through Champion, according to law enforcement at the scene.
A black Honda sedan was traveling down County Route 47 near the town fire department when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and onto County Route 126. The vehicles collided, resulting in the white SUV coming to rest on a snow bank and the black SUV in the road.
It appears the two children and adult in the white vehicle were OK. The extent of injuries for the driver of the black SUV, who was taken to Carthage Area Hospital, was unclear as of the time of this report.
County Route 126 was shut down in the area, but has since been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.