WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a fight between four people Tuesday afternoon at a house on Holcomb Street. At around 4:30 p.m., patrols were dispatched to 1117 Holcomb St. near the corner of Chestnut Street for reports of an altercation, said Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto.
He said there was a physical fight between two women and two men. The four are alleged to have fought inside the house and in the yard. One man was transported to the hospital with lacerations. He was later released. The remaining three were not injured, the detective said.
Mr. Giaquinto said Thursday the investigation was too ongoing to release names. Officers are still working on the case. He noted that the fight was not domestic in nature as it was not between romantic partners, though the participants did know each other. No charges were filed and police don’t anticipate any coming, he said.
