DEFERIET — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a black Jeep rolling over, Deferiet Fire Department’s 2nd Assistant Chief Joseph Kuehnle said.
Chief Kuenhle said that there was damage to the top of the Jeep that indicated it rolled “at least once.”
Two other people at the scene were not taken to the hospital, Chief Kuenhle said.
Deferiet Fire Department responded with Great Bend Fire Department, Carthage Ambulance and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
