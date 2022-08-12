WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after it appears a car went off the road and crashed into a pole on State Street Friday night, a city fire official on scene said.
The person taken to the hospital had cuts above their left eye and was bleeding from the mouth, according to the city fire official.
State Street was shut down from South Hamilton Street to Central Street while officials cleared the scene.
The vehicle was towed away.
The city fire official said that some residents were without cable. It’s unclear whether power was out in the area.
City firefighters responded with Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and the Watertown Police Department.
