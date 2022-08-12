One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a pole Friday night in Watertown. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after it appears a car went off the road and crashed into a pole on State Street Friday night, a city fire official on scene said.

The person taken to the hospital had cuts above their left eye and was bleeding from the mouth, according to the city fire official.

