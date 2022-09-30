WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 between the Coffeen and Arsenal Street exits Friday.
Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Jason Lee said that when he arrived on scene, one vehicle had what he called “moderate to heavy front-end damage,” and that two other vehicles involved did not have any damage, including the tractor-trailer.
