RODMAN — One person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on its side on the west side of Route 177 on Monday afternoon, state Trooper Andrew J. Thomas said.
The tractor-trailer was full of whey when the crash occurred. Whey is one of the main sources of protein that is found in dairy products, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
