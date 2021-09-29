CLAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital with a leg injury after a crash at Gunns Corners on Wednesday.
The collision occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the town of Clayton, where several crashes have been reported in recent months. A Lincoln SUV was traveling on State Route 180, entered the Gunns Corner intersection and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck heading toward Watertown on State Route 12. The driver of the SUV was at fault, according to the sheriff’s office. The person in the truck was transported to River Hospital with an apparent leg injury. It appears there were no other injuries.
