RODMAN — One person was transported to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for treatment of injuries after it appeared as though a tractor-trailer and car collided head-on on County Route 177 in the town of Rodman shortly after 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.
The extent of the injuries is not known.
The car had heavy front-end damage.
Rodman Fire Chief Josh A. Main said the driver of the car was traveling east-bound and the tractor-trailer was traveling west-bound.
The car was towed away from the scene.
A portion of County Route 177 was shut down to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene.
The cause was not immediately available.
