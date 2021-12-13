CARTHAGE — A one-vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 in Carthage on Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
According to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper, the vehicle landed on its roof.
The severity of the injuries was not known, but the person was airlifted to a hospital from the town of Watertown Fire Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.