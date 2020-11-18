WATERTOWN — One woman was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, on Wednesday afternoon after two vehicles collided on Route 3, just east of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES campus.
According to Jefferson County dispatch, the crash was reported at about 11:08 a.m.
At about 11:30 a.m., a gray Honda sedan rested in the middle of the highway, missing all of its front passenger door and the paneling on its rear passenger door. Further up the road, a black Ford SUV with significant front-end damage was loaded onto a tow truck. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies closed the road.
The two cars were loaded onto tow trucks and taken away just after noon, and the roadway was reopened.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
