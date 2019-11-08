WATERTOWN — Someone claimed to be Times staff reporter Marcus Wolf when submitting a comment about a proposed solar project in Jefferson County to the state Public Service Commission.
Mr. Wolf has never filed any comments about any energy projects with the commission.
The public comment was filed in the Article 10 review online case matter master for EDF Renewables’s 119-megawatt solar project south of LaFargeville, but pertained to five separate community solar arrays OYA Solar Inc., Toronto, wants to build in the towns of Clayton and Orleans, each one five megawatts. The comment includes a filing of a printed out Times article authored by Mr. Wolf with the words “OYA Solar trying to skip under Article 10 threshold — this is and always was 25 MW. Please Step In!” written on it.
The Times contacted the Public Service Commission about the issue, and the comment has since been removed.
