The only proposed license plate design that features iconography from upstate New York will become the new state plate.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that the design dubbed “Plate 5,” which features Niagara Falls, a forest and mountain range alongside the Statue of Liberty, a New York City skyline, and the motto “Excelsior,” won the online poll with 49.7 percent of votes. Plates with the new design, which will replace the aging empire blue and white plates and empire gold plates, will be available in April 2020.
The runner-up was the “Plate 1” design, which featured a close-up view of the Statue of Liberty, with 16 percent of the vote, followed by the “Plate 4” design, which features only the torch, with 14.9 percent, according to the department. The “Plate 2” design, which featured a zoomed out view of the statue, and the “Plate 3” design, which spotlights the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, previously known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, tied for the lowest percentage of votes with 9.7 percent. The survey, which launched in August, attracted 325,000 participants.
“The design overwhelmingly selected by New Yorkers showcases some of our most iconic symbols and truly represents what the Empire State is all about — our diversity, our unparalleled architecture and natural beauty, and our unyielding commitment to freedom and justice for all,” said Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a statement.
While the poll for a new look drew excitement, a requirement to replace license plates that are 10 years old or more drew extensive criticism from lawmakers and taxpayers. Obtaining a new license plate costs $25, and residents must pay an additional $20 to keep their existing license plate numbers.
Both State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, launched a petition on her website calling for the state to abandon the requirement for a new plate, which she called “another way to burden hardworking taxpayers” by making them “pay yet another unnecessary fee.”
Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, previously called it “one more scheme to inequitably tax upstate.”
Other lawmakers have also introduced their own petitions and legislation to bring the requirement to a halt.
Mr. Schroeder has called the backlash from lawmakers a hypocritical effort for “cheap press hits” because the state legislature adopted the $25 fee for new license plates in 2009, prior to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration, and it has not lowered the fee since. Damaged and deteriorating plates are also more difficult for electronic tolls to read, meaning drivers with them would not be charged and other drivers would have to bear additional costs, he wrote. Gov. Cuomo echoed similar sentiments during a Friday radio interview with Alan Chartock of WAMC in Albany.
“This is cheap politics meets cheap journalism, that’s why people are confused,” the governor said.
Both Gov. Cuomo and Mr. Schroeder expressed willingness to compromise with dissenting legislators.
“It is possible that a plate may still be in good condition after 10 years but that determination would need to be made on a plate by plate basis after inspection. If the legislature can agree to a cost effective and practical plate inspection mechanism to determine what plates are still in good operating condition after the 10-year life and thus do not need to be replaced we would welcome the opportunity to be cooperative,” Mr. Schroeder wrote. “The 10-year life replacement program does not go into effect until next April so we have time to work with the legislature to explore alternatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.