Open houses slated for large solar project

WATERTOWN — A Quebec solar developer will host multiple open houses on Tuesday and Wednesday for its proposed 120-megawatt project in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.
Boralex Inc., Kingsey Falls, Quebec, will host open-house sessions for its project, Greens Corners Solar, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town of Watertown Fire Department station at 22825 County Route 67. The developer also will host two more sessions at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sackets Harbor American Legion, 209 Ambrose St.
Project components would span up to 2,031 acres southeast of the Watertown International Airport, southwest of the city and west of Interstate 81.
The Quebec developer took the initial step toward obtaining a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need through the state Article 10 review process by submitting a Public Involvement Program plan in July and a revised one on Sept. 13.
