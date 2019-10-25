WATERTOWN — Even though she wants to lead our local government, mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith says opponent Allison I. Crossman has never cast her vote in a city election until she ran for mayor this year.
Mr. Crossman has provided Jefferson County Board of Election information that shows Mrs. Crossman has never voted in previous mayoral or City Council elections.
According to her “Voter Lookup” record, Mrs. Crossman did vote in June’s mayoral and council primary but then only in the general elections in 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012. There is no record showing she voted in the 2017, 2015, 2013 and 2011 city elections.
The issue first surfaced in Tuesday night’s mayoral debate when Mr. Smith asked if she’s voted in city elections during the past six years.
“I did my homework,” he said Friday. “I wasn’t going to bring it up until I had the facts.”
During the campaign, she has said publicly that she voted for Stephen A. Jennings and Lisa A. Ruggiero in the 2017 council election.
On Friday, she told a Times reporter she voted for the two council candidates in 2017. Mrs. Ruggiero was elected that year, while Mr. Jennings was ousted from his seat.
She recalled going to a candidates’ forum that year and attending a campaign event for then-candidate Ruggiero.
Since the debate, a citizen brought up the subject to Mrs. Crossman, so she said she gave an explanation about her voting record in a Facebook posting.
She accused of Mr. Smith with working Jefferson County Republican Election Commissioner Jude Seymour on dragging up the controversy over her record as a voter, noting that Mr. Seymour tried to keep her off the ballot on Election Day after she and Councilman Cody J. Horbacz and her ended in a two-way tie in the June 25 primary.
“It’s clear the connection exists,” she said.
Mr. Smith, however, said he discovered the issue while looking at county voting lists on his own and then did some further research that showed she did not participate in prior elections. He submitted a Freedom of Information request with the elections board to obtain the records, he said.
Both Mr. Smith and the third mayoral candidate in the race, Councilman Horbacz, questioned whether she was ready to be mayor if she had never took time to vote in city elections before this year.
They also did not buy her explanation since Mr. Smith had proof she never voted in a city election.
“You don’t make a mistake that you voted,” Councilman Horbacz said. “You know if you vote.”
Councilman Horbacz said voters should be concerned with what she said.
“If she’s not telling the truth, she’s not telling the truth,” Mr. Smith said. “She has to be accountable for that.”
The three face are vying for a 4-year term for the part-time mayor’s position in the Nov. 5 election.
