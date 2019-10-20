WATERTOWN — Joining mayoral and city council candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot is a question that may cause uninformed city residents to scratch their heads. It’s a yes or no vote to accept the findings of the City Charter Commission.
The commission worked for 14 months to review Watertown’s guiding legal document that sets forth how city government is structured and details who on the city staff reports to whom.
And while the commission held public events and opened its meetings for anyone concerned to attend, it reported little participation. Now that their work is done there is a mounting effort to convince voters to cast a “no” ballot, to keep the city just as it is.
The proposition itself will be on the back of city voters’ candidate ballots, requiring voters to turn over their ballots to cast their City Charter votes. There is a notation at the bottom of the ballot’s front side that reads, “Check other side for propositions.”
Leading the charge in favor of adopting the new charter are mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith, who chaired the commission, and council candidates Sarah V. Compo and Jesse C.P. Roshia, who have expressed support for the proposed changes. Mayoral candidates Cody J. Horbacz and Allison I. Crossman have said they will vote against the adoption, as have council candidates Patrick J. Hickey and Robert T. Schorr. Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham has been an outspoken critic of the plan and is urging people to vote against the City Charter Commission findings — on the ballot as Proposition One — that will go before voters on Election Day.
“Vote no on Proposition One is my message,” he said.
The former mayor is part of growing opposition to the charter changes that will go before voters on Election Day, Nov. 5.
It will be up to city voters whether the charter changes go into effect.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. appointed a charter commission after Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson proposed looking at changing the city’s form of government from city manager to strong mayor when he ran for office two years ago.
The 10-member commission spent 14 months attending meetings and talking about making changes, but, in the end, did not include the strong mayor issue in the document.
Mr. Graham, who supported the strong mayor initiative, said the charter commission never intended to allow the issue to go to voters.
Mr. Graham predicts a backlash because of Mr. Smith’s dual role as mayoral candidate and charter commission chairman.
Proponents also have failed to communicate what’s in the charter plan, Mr. Graham said.
“No one understands it,” he said.
Three public hearings were held to explain the changes but residents offered little input.
Vice chairman Jeff Fallon said no one from the public ever came forward in favor of the strong mayor form of government during 14 months that the charter commission met to work on the changes.
He’s urging voters to approve the new City Charter, which will replace “an out-of-date, antiquated charter.”
The current charter, which hasn’t been changed in decades, doesn’t mention such things as the city’s planning department and other city offices that have existed for decades.
Taxpayers would be getting a better City Charter, he said.
“It would enhance city government, “ he said
Although commission members recommended a series of changes, residents will vote on just a single document and not on a number of amendments. Some people have criticized that decision.
The biggest change would be establishing a deputy city manager who also would serve as a public safety commissioner.
The deputy city manager, who would be appointed by the city manager, would fill in during the absence of the city’s chief executive officer.
The official also would oversee the day-to-day operations of the police and fire departments. The move would free up the city manager from responsibilities of those two departments, Mr. Fallon said.
The document also would change the job title of fire chief to director of the fire department. The head of the planning department is called a director, Mr. Fallon said.
“We just like the name and that it’s consistent with the other directors,” he said.
But firefighter Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191, opposes the changes involving the fire department.
The public safety commissioner would be a civilian position.
“You could have someone with little or no fire background,” he said.
He also doesn’t believe the charter commission understands the ramifications of the job title change.
State legislators in June approved a law requiring that fire chiefs must have a minimum five years of experience. There’s now a smaller pool of qualified candidates to head fire departments, he said.
The new charter also eliminates the deputy fire chief. Recently, Deputy Chief Russell Randall retired and City Manager Rick Finn hasn’t decided whether to replace him.
The firefighters’ union will consider taking a stance of officially opposing the charter change on Election Day.
Meanwhile, two of the four City Council candidates — Mr. Hickey and Mr. Schorr — have come out against the new charter.
Mr. Schorr said the public safety commissioner adds another layer of bureaucracy in city government, while Mr. Hickey has concerns about the changes in the fire department.
Write-in mayoral candidate Cliff G. Olney II also has come out against the new charter.
Councilwoman Compo and candidate Mr. Roshia support it. Those two candidates have been linked to Mr. Smith’s campaign. All three are enrolled Republicans.
There’s disagreement among the three mayoral candidates. Councilman Horbacz and Mrs. Crossman will vote against the new charter, while Mr. Smith supports the document.
Mr. Graham predicts the new charter will be voted down; it’s always difficult to get enough support for any proposition that goes before voters, he said.
If that happens, it will be years before the issue of a new City Charter comes up again for a vote, Mr. Fallon said.
