ORLEANS — Opposition is mounting, and local officials have gotten involved in the fight to keep U.S. Customs and Border Patrol from building a new patrol station on Blind Bay.
In plans released last month, a company working on behalf of the border protection agency detailed a massive complex including a massive administration building and support space, new docks, vehicle storage, a parking garage and vehicle wash station. It’s meant to be a replacement to their facilities on Wellesley Island, which the agency argues have fallen out of repair and are now used at three times their designed capacity. The plan, a draft environmental assessment, also noted that a study of the area resulted in a finding that the complex would be of no significant impact to the environment, and stated that a full environmental assessment need not be done.
Local residents say the plan is an all-out industrial development slated to be put into one of the St. Lawrence Rivers’ most sensitive ecological areas, and they’re almost uniformly opposed to it.
Blind Bay is one of a handful of muskellunge breeding grounds in the north country, and the iconic St. Lawrence River fish have only just now started to see a resurgence after decades of decline.
Officials with the St. Lawrence river-keeper organization Save the River said the CBP plan would wreak havoc on Blind Bay and put the muskie resurgence at risk. They’ve sent a letter of opposition to CBP officials in Buffalo, and have been enlisting local and state officials in the fight as well.
A letter the organization plans to send to CBP officials soon has garnered more than 700 signatures, and Save the River executive director John Peach said more messages have been sent to CBP officials opposing the project since the letter began circulating.
“People are not just signing onto our letter, they’re writing their own,” he said.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on March 8 sent a letter detailing a long list of reasons the Blind Bay site is not an optimal choice for a CBP station. Citing the nearby wetlands, frequent high water levels at the site and, most importantly, the presence of great quantities of muskie during breeding season, Randall C. Young, regional director for NYSDEC, said the initial finding that the complex would have no significant impact on the local environment is inaccurate.
“Based on the information presented, including the permanent taking of habitat for rare an endangered species and (species of greatest conservation need), the draft environmental assessment does not support a finding of no significant impact,” he said.
Mr. Young added that while NYSDEC supports the mission of CBP, the proposed project appears likely to cause significant environmental impact.
The town of Orleans has passed a resolution unanimously opposing the CBP project, state Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, have both sent letters of opposition to CBP, as has the town of Orleans representative in the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Phil N. Reed, Sr., R-Alexandria Bay.
On Sunday, Mr. Reed said he’s rarely seen so many people unified to oppose something before in his 21 years on the board.
“The level of calls you get when you’re in office is a good indicator of people’s interest,” he said. “Sometimes topics get a call or two; this has been numerous. It seems like every day I’m getting a call from somebody about this.”
He said his constituents are united in the opinion that CBP could seek a different site, or variety of sites, that would allow them to shore up their operations without creating such a large complex on the river shore.
Mr. Reed said he thinks CBP officials could build the bulk of their new administration and maintenance buildings on the opposite side of Route 12E from the shoreline, and use a nearby marina to maintain their watercraft. He said New York State Park Police, who have many watercraft to patrol the St. Lawrence River’s many state parks, built their administration building well inland and use existing docks and marinas for their craft.
“They have a mission that includes water patrol to be sure, but they have a complex inland, not right on the shoreline,” he said.
Ultimately, Mr. Reed said he and his constituents understand the need for Customs and Border Patrol to maintain up-to-date and well-positioned facilities in order to protect the U.S.-Canada border. He said nobody he’s spoken with has said anything negative about CBP itself or their stated need for a new administration center.
“I’ve heard nothing negative about border patrol’s mission, it’s just the location,” he said.
According to Jefferson County property records, the parcel selected by CBP and its environmental review company is owned by Dennis Weller, a local business owner. The site remains owned by Mr. Weller to date. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Mr. Reed and Mr. Peach said they haven’t yet heard a formal or informal reply to their letters of opposition, but they are hopeful CBP will respond to the volume of local letters and statements from elected officials. Mr. Reed said he anticipates the volume of opposition letters will only increase as seasonal residents begin to return to the area and hear word of the proposed site.
“It’s not a done deal,” Mr. Reed said. “I’m hopeful they’ll listen to us and choose another place for this complex.”
