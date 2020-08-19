WATERTOWN — The organizer of two previous peaceful protests says Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue should join forces for a joint rally.
“If the organizers from the Back The Blue rally would love to join forces, that would be ground breaking,” said Gené S. Robinson, who has organized two well-attended Black Lives Matter protests in Thompson Park. “It’s not about sides, and that would be amazing to show.”
Ms. Robinson is looking to unify — which she has advocated for since the first protest she organized in May — ahead of a Back the Blue rally scheduled for Saturday in Watertown. The rally starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street and heads to Thompson Park via a parade of cars. The events Ms. Robinson organized had a similar look, going from a car parade or march but always beginning at Thompson Park. A press release from an organizer with Back the Blue, Jenny Watkins, states that the event is not partisan or political — just a way to show appreciation and support to law enforcement.
“I’m thankful for police,” Ms. Robinson said. “We don’t hate cops, we aren’t anti-cops. I want them to understand and hopefully at least change the mind of at least one person.”
She’s concerned there are misconceptions about what Black Lives Matter stands for, which she said is a goal to achieve equality.
“I for one, am extremely thankful for law enforcement who do their jobs correctly,” Ms. Robinson said. “There’s always a few bad apples and I wouldn’t say the whole force is “bad” per se, the officers I’ve encountered at Watertown were actually very pleasant.”
It’s the officers who assault or hurt people of color that the organization has a problem with, she said.
“Any form of police brutality should not be tolerated,” she said. “And we have an issue with the ones that use this excessive force, we have a problem with the ones that are killing our brothers and sisters, we have a problem with the ones that are using their badge as a reason to do this unlawful things and get away with it.”
She said BLM isn’t against the police departments but rather the few who undermine them.
“Just because you are pro-black, does not mean you are anti-cop, only anti-bad cop,” she said. “There’s a difference.”
And if Ms. Robinson is able to go to the Back the Blue rally, and if she spoke to the crowd — which is expected to be large — she would speak on unity.
“That’s all, just to be treated equally, the same as every natural born citizen of this country,” she said. “I really want them to understand there should be no hate for BLM, we have no hate in our hearts for police. I can’t speak for the whole BLM movement, but I can speak for myself.”
