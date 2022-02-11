WATERTOWN — The origin of a fire at the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town of Pamelia has been determined to be electrical in nature.
The stand-alone structure with six rooms was fully engulfed in flames at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Northpole Fire Department was the first on scene and found that all the residents in the rooms had escaped the burning building uninjured.
The Jefferson County Origin and Cause Team was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire at the Hotis Motel. The team was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police. The Red Cross was contacted and assisted the victims of the fire.
