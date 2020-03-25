ORLEANS — A barn is a total loss after it caught fire over the weekend.
The LaFargeville Fire Department responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews found an abandoned barn behind an abandoned house at the corner of NY-180 and Robinson Road.
The barn was fully engulfed and collapsed into itself. The barn was uninsured and no authorities are investigating the cause, said Chief Wade Ingalls.
His department was assisted at the scene by Clayton, Depauville, Fishers Landing, Wellesley Island and Plessis.
No one was injured. The property owner, Bill Loveland, was not there at the time of the fire, he said.
