WATERTOWN — The town of Orleans has been left out of negotiations for a possible tax deal with a solar developer that plans to build most of the facility in the town, drawing consternation from local officials.
A representative of the agency facilitating the talks, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, however, claims the deal would have virtually no effect on the town, which is why it was not notified.
OYA Solar Inc. wants a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for its 20-megawatt community solar project in the towns of Orleans and Clayton, a deal that would also affect the county, Thousand Islands and LaFargeville central school districts. The agency has been discussing terms of a possible PILOT with the developer and taxing jurisdictions for a couple of months, but Supervisor Kevin C. Rarick said Orleans wasn’t invited, and only learned of the negotiations when Town Assessor Dale L. Raymo contacted the agency. The town, however, was invited to the next meeting with taxing jurisdictions Friday at the agency’s office.
“I just don’t think they understand how 75 percent of the project is in our town,” Mr. Rarick said. “We should have been involved.”
The heart of the issue stemmed from differing views on the town’s tax classification.
The town’s attorney, James A. Burrows of Conboy, McKay, Bachman and Kendall LLP, said the town imposes property taxes at the rate of 83 cents per $1,000 used to fund the highway department. Mr. Burrows said he believes the incident was a misunderstanding.
The man heading the discussions, Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the JCIDA’s sister agency, the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., said the tax was not a property tax, but a special district, or ad valorem, tax for highway department expenditures. Under state law, the agency cannot abate special district taxes, Mr. Alexander said, meaning OYA would receive no abatement from Orleans tax. Therefore, the town is not an affected taxing jurisdiction. On the other hand, Mr. Burrows said the town’s tax was not a special district tax.
“We have no tax in the town of Orleans that we can change or abate,” Mr. Alexander said.
A PILOT can also affect mortgage recording tax and sales tax abatement for construction materials, another reason Mr. Burrows and Mr. Rarick said they wanted Orleans to have a seat at the negotiation table. Mr. Alexander said OYA has not requested mortgage recording tax, and sales tax abatement is automatically granted to manufacturers, and OYA is considered a manufacturer of energy.
Mr. Alexander, however, said he wants to hear any concerns from Orleans as a municipality housing the project, prompting him to invite town officials to the Friday meeting. If the town has any issues, Mr. Alexander said he wants “to make amends.”
“I think the whole thing was executed poorly,” Mr. Rarick said.
Mr. Alexander said the 10 a.m. meeting with agency officials and taxing jurisdictions was private because it involved ongoing negotiations, but Mr. Burrows and Mr. Rarick said they believed the meeting would, or in Mr. Rarick’s case, should be public because it involved public business.
“I invited the whole town,” Mr. Rarick said.
OYA wants to build four arrays, each one 5 megawatts, with a combined 88,000 panels spanning five properties in Orleans and in Clayton for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.