LAFARGEVILLE — Orleans town officials will host an update and public input meeting for the draft comprehensive plan at 7 p.m. Thursday at the LaFargeville Central School.
The comprehensive plan provides a broad statement about a community that looks forward five to 10 years, as well as guidance for future development and zoning regulations. It also includes specific goals and objectives to achieve the town’s vision, as written in the plan.
The town comprehensive plan committee wants additional public input to help finalize it. The Town Council kicked off the planning process for updates to the plan, which was last completed in the 1960s, in the spring of 2018 and created a committee.
