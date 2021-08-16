ORLEANS — A local woman as been accused of leaving her two children unattended for over an hour, allowing one to wander across a nearby state highway at night.
Heather A. Perkins, 26, of Ford Street, Orleans, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Aug. 9 with two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17.
According to arrest records released late Sunday, at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, Ms. Perkins left her two-year-old daughter and three-year-old daughter alone in her home unsupervised as she went to visit a neighbor.
During her absence, the 2-year-old left the house, climbed down what sheriff’s deputies described as a steep stairway and then wandered across Route 180 in the dark. The child was eventually found and kept safe by a neighbor unfamiliar to Ms. Perkins — from 8:50 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. without Ms. Perkins noticing.
Ms. Perkins was arraigned in Orleans Town Court and released with tickets to reappear in late September.
