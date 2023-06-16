WATERTOWN — Candidate Douglas E. Osborne Jr. just believes the city deserves better than the current City Council.
The ongoing bickering that has dominated the council for months “is a distraction” that doesn’t allow them to get things done, Mr. Osborne said.
Mr. Osborne doesn’t think that council members give each other respect.
The bickering has to stop, he said.
“I think it’s unfortunate,” Mr. Osborne said. “We can do better. If elected, I’d do my part and respect everyone on council. It shouldn’t get personal.”
Mr. Osborne ran an unsuccessful council campaign in 2015. He decided to throw his hat in the ring again because of what he was seeing going on with council members, Mr. Osborne said.
He opposed the $3.4 million deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club and spending $3.9 million for a new pool at the North Elementary School that were approved by a council majority of three.
“Our finances are being controlled by three council members,” he said.
It’s time council focuses on the fiscal health of the city and “not on crazy spending,” he said, adding that “it’s long overdue” to concentrate on making upgrades to infrastructure.
He noted that the $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received is for those types of projects, but that money “is finite.”
And now the city has to cut back on the number of the ARPA projects because it cannot get them all done, he said. The cost of those projects has gone up since they were first proposed.
A work shortage also is hurting the city, he said.
There are about 15 positions in the public works department, engineering, parks and recreation, CitiBus and several other departments that the city has not been able to fill.
He blames the issue on the city not paying competitive wages that are paid in the private sector.
Saying that they “get lost in the shuffle,” the city should increase wages to its workforce, he said.
While he has not held public office, Mr. Osborne said he knows how to get things done and has governmental experience.
Residence: Richards Drive
Education: Immaculate Heart Central, 2001; Jefferson Community College, 2008; Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at University of Albany
Employment: Jefferson County Department of Social Services, child protective services case worker
