WATERTOWN — About a year ago, battered and bruised, a woman found herself homeless and alone in a new city. With limited options, she did what she had to do to survive without a dollar to her name.
Now, Kaye is a student at Jefferson Community College looking to enroll in the nursing program with the hope of one day being able to help others like she was helped in her time of need.
Due to privacy and safety concerns, the Times has granted anonymity to the main source of this story — referred to using the pseudonym Kaye for the purposes of this article.
Kaye’s story begins in Rochester after finishing high school early and obtaining her GED diploma. Following this, she started attending Monroe Community College in Rochester and taking prerequisites to get into the nursing program.
When she was finally accepted into the program, she was pregnant with her first child; because of her family and growing up in the church, she married the father at just 18 years old.
Once she began doing her clinicals for the program, her husband told her that he didn’t want her working in the hospital while pregnant with his child. Though she wanted to continue, he would not allow her to do so.
After that, Kaye’s husband didn’t want her working at all, instead preferring she stay put and take care of the home. Kaye became pregnant consecutively and had three kids back-to-back, now aged 20, 19 and 18.
Years later, Kaye’s husband cheated on her with someone from his work and left her. A large custody battle ensued, which resulted in her ex-husband winning custody of their three children.
“Once that happened, my life started to go downhill from that point because even though I had visitation rights and I saw them, I didn’t have a purpose for my life, I had no direction,” Kaye said. “I had no experience in the workforce, I couldn’t find a job. I started to drink a lot and hang out with the wrong crowd.”
Kaye got a job, and then, because she had three children for whom to pay child support, 33 percent of her income went directly to her ex-husband.
Unable to afford rent, she eventually was kicked out of every place she was living because she could not afford to be there.
“When you’re only making $10 an hour and you’re paying 33 percent in child support, plus the 10 percent to the government and eight percent from the state, I mean, literally, I was taking home not enough money to even cover my rent,” she said. “And this was working full-time.”
HOMELESSNESS
Unable to find a job that would cover both child support and rent, Kaye became homeless. During a period of about 10 years, Kaye, now 40, recalls being homeless for five of them.
After being homeless for so long, she was drinking a lot and starting to give up on her life.
It was at this point that she met a man who suggested they go on all sorts of adventures together, like following the Grateful Dead and backpacking across America. With no other options, no family to lean on and no reason not to, she agreed.
Before the pair could embark on any adventures, the man wanted to come to the north country and say goodbye to his family in Clayton. Once they were out of Kaye’s realm and into his, he became violent and beat her.
With the left side of her face beaten so badly that a tooth was knocked out and her skin was split from eye to jaw, she slept outside in a construction site by the water for two days before feeling like she was going to pass out. She sought help at a nearby hotel and eventually ended up in an ambulance that brought her from Clayton to Watertown.
“This person got so violent with me I thought I was going to die,” she said. “He didn’t want to stop and that’s another scary thing, because if he hadn’t beaten me up so bad, I probably would have still been with him.”
The last she heard from this man, he was in jail in Maine. She has since changed her number and has not been contacted by him.
Once released from the hospital in Watertown, Kaye remembers going to the Department of Social Services for help. Unfortunately, she was told the office couldn’t help her.
“They offered to buy me a bus ticket back to Rochester, but where was I going?” she said. “I had to live; it didn’t matter where I was, I still had nowhere to go.”
Seemingly out of options, Kaye remembers finding a cluster of bushes by the Black River near the Huntington Heights apartment complex and going under the thicket with her sleeping bag, resting among the snow and branches that had long since lost their leaves.
“That’s where I was sleeping,” she said. “No one knew I was there. I was always careful coming in and out, because I didn’t want someone to see me.”
Kaye would go into the bushes after dark and get up and leave early in the morning to avoid prying eyes. She would spend her days moving around to different public buildings to stay warm.
Though she was sleeping outside in the winter, Kaye was able to keep from freezing by bundling herself in a sleeping bag with blankets inside, wearing layer upon layer of clothing.
SALVATION
This went on for weeks before someone mentioned the Urban Mission to her. When she heard about the mission and how it could help her, she decided to go check it out — and she’s thankful she did.
After telling her story and everything that had happened to her, staff members Amy Canniff and Tim Fayette told her they could help with rent and a security deposit for an apartment in the future, but more immediately, they were able to put her up in a hotel so she would have somewhere to sleep until she found a place to live long term.
This help came after Kaye had been out in freezing temperatures last March — it was snowing the day she walked into the mission.
“There were days when I would be in my sleeping bag under the bush and just couldn’t go out because it was just too cold,” she said. “Once I got warm, it’s so hard to re-establish that. Plus, my feet would get wet and stuff like that, so I would literally stay in a sleeping bag all day long under a bush.”
Originally set to spend just a few days in the hotel, the mission called Kaye later and gave her the news that her stay would be extended for a full two weeks. After a while, her face started to look OK again, giving her the opportunity to find an apartment — which she quickly did at the Woolworth building.
True to its word, the Urban Mission paid the security deposit and two months’ rent for the place.
“I had not a dollar in my pocket, no friends, I didn’t know anyone here,” she said. “This gave me an opportunity to get into a place to live and start to reestablish confidence to get back out in the world, go find a job, and start to build my life back.”
Before this point, Kaye shared that she had been seriously contemplating suicide because she didn’t want to continue the life she was living. She couldn’t see a way to make it better because she had been homeless before and saw it as a cycle that kept repeating.
“I was getting to the point where I was like, ‘I don’t even want to wake up because what am I waking up for?’” she said.
The mission not only secured the apartment, they also made sure Kaye had a bed to sleep in, sheets, blankets and a chair to sit in.
This was made possible by the mission’s Helping Eradicate All Roads to Homelessness (HEARTH) program, designed to help individuals and families who are homeless, or in danger of becoming homeless, find or maintain stable housing through help with security deposits, back rent and sometimes utilities.
The HEARTH program was funded through the Solutions to End Homelessness Program (STEHP).
A blend of federal and state money that flows through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program, STEHP is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in five-year grants.
HELPFUL PROGRAM ENDS
The HEARTH program has served Jefferson County for the past 10 years, but on Oct. 1, HEARTH closed when funding was not renewed. In the months following this closure, the county is feeling its loss.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, the Urban Mission provided housing support to 447 households, comprised of 830 individuals, through the HEARTH program — with 97 percent of households maintaining stable housing six months after discharge from the program.
In addition to having a high success rate, HEARTH was the only program in Jefferson County to assist with security deposits, which is often the difference between substandard and quality housing.
On Jan. 23, the Urban Mission hosted the 2020 Homeless No More/Point in Time event as part of a national initiative of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the number of individuals across the country who are homeless. In collaboration with 16 partner agencies, the mission hosted the Homeless No More event to highlight housing resources and collect data on the county’s homeless population.
In addition to the brief questionnaire provided by HUD, the mission conducted a companion survey designed to identify those who are at risk of homelessness. During the event, it was discovered that 13 individuals met the strict HUD definition of homelessness and 122 others completed the mission’s survey.
Lack of affordable housing and the inability to cover the cost of first month’s rent and security deposit were found to be the most frequently reported barriers preventing people from securing safe, stable housing.
With the main HEARTH program out of commission for the time being, a microversion is being conducted in its place that can help families who don’t qualify for DSS help, people who are fleeing domestic violence, and homeless veterans.
“It’s on a much smaller scale, but there’s really nothing else here and there’s such a problem,” said Ms. Canniff, critical needs coordinator for the mission. “The loss of HEARTH was just a loss for the community. It was just gut-wrenching, because how do you help anyone with anything if they’re living on the street or under a bush?”
HOPE AFTER DESPAIR
As Kaye was settling into her new apartment last year after securing it with the mission’s help, her son, now 18, who was still living with his father at the time, decided he was old enough to make his own decisions and wanted to move in with his mother.
Though she wasn’t sure how she would support the two of them, she allowed him to move into the one-bedroom apartment.
“Every day I wake up, I thank God that I have a place to wake up at,” she said. “I can make breakfast, I have food.”
Once Kaye started to regain confidence in her life, she began applying to different jobs in the area. She recalled that when she started working again and feeling better about herself, she started to feel like she had something to live for again.
It was at this time she started to think about the things she had always wanted to do but hadn’t accomplished — at the top of the list was nursing.
Fast forward a year and Kaye is back in school as a straight A student at JCC. Currently, she is in a rehabilitation program to get her loans re-established because she had taken loans out and not repaid them when she was first enrolled in school years ago. Once this happens, she’ll be able to obtain funding to pay for her education.
Kaye has applied to the nursing program at the college and feels confident that she will be accepted and is looking forward to having the chance to help others.
“It’s just amazing that I was so close to just not existing anymore,” she said. “Even if I was alive, I was still dead. There was nothing going on in my life. I didn’t have any opportunities, I didn’t have any job, I didn’t have a place to live.”
NEXT STEPS
Now, currently searching for a new job, Kaye is working as a tutor at JCC and is in training to eventually be able to help people receive their GEDs.
“What she doesn’t tell anyone is that the first job that she got was in the hotel that we put her at,” Ms. Canniff said of Kaye. “They enjoyed her so much that they hired her there as a front desk clerk and that wasn’t enough, so she got a second job. We gave her a little boost, but she really did everything by herself.”
During the days of being homeless in Watertown, Kaye recalls searching for meals and warm places to pass the time. At hotels that serve breakfasts, she said those living roughly will go and try to score some free food, and then head to the Salvation Army for lunch. The library serves as a place to sit and read or use the computers, and if one can obtain a gym membership, this provides a place to shower, as well as classes to take to remain active.
“You stop to feel ashamed; you don’t feel shame anymore because you have to figure out something,” she said. “Even asking someone for a dollar just to ride the bus all day, because it’s so cold out, and you don’t want to walk around store to store with people looking at you like you’re going to steal something.”
Attached to the image of homelessness, those who have never experienced it for themselves carry around with them preconceived notions and stigmas. To Kaye, this is a huge misrepresentation and misunderstanding.
“It’s this stigma that homeless means you’re lazy or you’re not a good person, but homeless doesn’t mean any of those things,” she said. “It could just mean you don’t have a family network, you’ve moved to an area where you have absolutely no support, your parents could have passed away or you just don’t have any outreach, so to speak.”
THE FUTURE
While individuals may have differing views on homelessness and its causes, most can agree on the importance of programming to help. To that end, Dawn Cole, director of the Urban Mission, believes the answer lies in collaboration.
According to Ms. Cole, the area’s homeless problem can end if everyone comes together to talk through the issue and figure out how, as a community, to say “no more homelessness, not in our community.”
“There are many people like [Kaye] who are homeless, there’s many more who are on the brink of homelessness, and if we don’t come together as a society and address the issue, it’s going to continue to escalate,” she said. “It is not possible to get up in the morning and face each day without that warm, safe place to lay your head at night.”
Ms. Cole believes Kaye’s story to be particularly powerful not only because of the progress she has made with moving forward and rebuilding her life while working toward the future, but also because she was served through a homeless prevention program that is no longer available in its former capacity.
It also, in her mind, reinforces the very real need for this type of programming in the area.
For Kaye, she feels incredibly lucky to have gone to the mission when she did and received the boost she needed to start her life over.
With her past firmly behind her, she has her sights set on a much brighter future.
“During my lifetime, if I can help at least one person, like they’ve all done for me at the mission, I just feel like that’s one of the goals of my life before I die,” she said. “It’s not every day that you find an organization that’s willing to pick you literally off of the ground and put you back on your feet.”
