Smoke seeped from the remnants of the Depauville Hotel at 32506 Stephanie St. early Sunday morning as remaining fire trucks and personnel began leaving the scene around 7:30 a.m. Jefferson County 911 dispatched firefighters from the town of Clayton, Chaumont, LaFargeville, and Thousand Islands Rescue for a possible structure fire after midnight. Upon arrival, mutual aid was called as the structure became fully engulfed.

