PAMELIA — Town officials have made contact with the owner of the Hotis Motel, where code violations were discovered after a fire destroyed a portion of the building.
Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen said the owner of the Hotis Motel has gotten involved with fixing code violations found after a fire destroyed six rooms in early February. Shortly after the fire, an inspector sent by the town to the property found multiple code violations, Mr. Allen said. He said in late February that his office had trouble reaching the owner, but he has since made contact.
Empire Assets Growth, a limited partnership created in 2014, purchased the motel for $314,000 that year, according to Jefferson County records. The business is based at 543 Bedford Ave., Suite 106 in Brooklyn. Several limited partnerships are registered to the address, which has no direct named employees or presence other than the filing.
Mr. Allen said he is now speaking with the owner almost daily.
“I believe he is doing the best he can,” he said. “Once he realized what the situation was, and once we got in contact with him, things have been going great.”
Mr. Allen said his office sent a list of violations found at the motel and that those are being addressed. Water at the motel was still off as of Friday afternoon.
