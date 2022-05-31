PAMELIA — Water, sewer and electricity is working at a hotel that caught fire a few months ago, the town supervisor said on Tuesday. Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen said not much has changed besides the water, sewer and electricity being on at the Hotis Motel. Six rooms were destroyed in a fire in early February, which resulted in the water being shut off. It also brought to light several code enforcement violations at the motel.
Empire Assets Growth, a limited partnership created in 2014, purchased the motel for $314,000 that year, according to Jefferson County records. Mr. Allen said the owner is having trouble finding contractors to make the additional fixes. He added that contractors being scarce is a problem people across the area are dealing with. The town is trying to be lenient on the owner to allow them time to make the fixes, Mr. Allen said.
