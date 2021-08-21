ALEXANDRIA BAY — The owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours is crediting a captain for his heady thinking after an engine malfunction resulted in smoke billowing out the stern of a boat carrying 35 passengers on Friday.
The tour boat began smoking Friday afternoon, exactly one year after another boat with the company hit a shoal — almost down to the hour. Despite what he said was a bizarre coincidence in timing of the unfortunate events, Capt. Ron Thomson, owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours, is still proud of the bounce-back of tourism in later 2020 and 2021, despite Canadians still not being able to visit.
On Friday afternoon, the Alexandria Belle had just left the dock from Uncle Sam Boat Tours with 35 passengers and the crew. Mr. Thomson said they weren’t on the water for five minutes before there was a malfunction in the engine. Passengers could be seen on the top-deck moving toward the front as smoke billowed out the back. Mr. Thomson said that was indicative of one of the many good decisions that Capt. John Downey made.
“He did exactly what was needed to do,” Mr. Thomson said. “He turned around so that the wind was blowing the smoke away. If the boat was facing the other way, the smoke would be going into the boat.”
Capt. Downey eventually made it to the dock at River Hospital, turned the engine off and safely evacuated the passengers.
Last year on the same day, Aug. 20, 2020, the Island Duchess with Uncle Sam Boat Tours struck a shoal near Sunnyside Island, prompting the safe evacuation of 134 passengers.
“Last year it was a personnel problem,” he said. “This year it was a mechanical problem.”
Mr. Thomson said they are 99 percent sure the cause on Friday was a bad injector in the engine. Injectors spray fuel into the top of the cylinder to create pressure, which explodes the fuel and pushes the pistons down as gases expand. That’s the force that makes diesel engines run like that on the Alexandria Belle. On Friday, the injector went bad and instead of spraying fuel, it was dumping it.
“So what you have is you’re over-fueling the piston and that’s where you get all the smoke from,” Mr. Thomson said. “Anyone who has a lot of diesel engines, it’s not unusual to have a bad injector.”
Indeed, there was no fire and the problem was solved once the engines were shut off by Capt. Downey. Mr. Thomson takes the issue seriously, but there’s also a sense that the smoke billowing out the back made the issue appear more significant than it was.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve had this happen,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve had it happen and then make it to social media.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Thomson said tourism has been successful this year. The bounce back was really in the third week of July 2020, and it’s maintained since then, he said.
“If you talk to the restaurant owners and the gift shop owners and the motel owners, they’re all having a great year,” he said. “There are a lot of people coming around and that’s without any Canadians and no international travelers. Obviously it was very disappointing to see the U.S. government not let vaccinated Canadians in. I don’t get it.”
And as far as Friday’s incident, Mr. Thomson wants to be transparent with his customers about what happened, just like last year. When a business is working with that many mechanical parts, there’s always a possibility of a malfunction.
“The biggest thing is having the trust of our customers,” he said. “The old saying, (expletive) happens. You try to do everything to prevent it from happening.”
