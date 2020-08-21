ALEXANDRIA BAY — The owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours is addressing head-on one of his flagship, triple-decker boats running aground on Thursday and requiring the evacuation of more than 130 passengers — first by thanking the local volunteers who stepped up when they were needed.
The owner, Ronald G. Thomson, said he got a phone call from his general manager early in the afternoon saying the Island Duchess had hit a shoal — submerged rock — and was taking on water. There were 134 passengers on board, all moved to the second and top deck of the boat as it drifted, the anchor catching the rocks every so often and then releasing down the river.
Shortly before impact, Mr. Thomson said the captain on board was using his GPS to make sure he was in safe water. Mr. Thomson said the GPS was telling the captain he was in safe waters.
“He was shocked obviously,” Mr. Thomson said. “Any captain would be. His GPS showed him in good water.”
Instead, the Island Duchess struck the shoal, puncturing two holes in its hull. Water was spilling into the boat, but there are compartments on the bottom that are watertight. They confine the water to that compartment, which resulted in the water coming in to never get near the passengers, Mr. Thomson said.
The problem, he said, was the fuel tank. Water had gotten inside of it somehow and pumped into the engines.
“If I could run my boats on water, I would love to,” he said, “but I can’t.”
The boat then began drifting, starting where the shoal was located — the Canadian side of Deer Island — and moving. Sometimes the anchor would catch on a rock and they would stay put, but after a short time it would loosen and the boat would continue drifting until first responders arrived. During this uncertainty, Mr. Thomson said the crew was exceptional.
“The key here is the crew was extremely calm,” he said, “and when calm people talk to concerned people, that calmness has a very positive effect.”
Rescue boats ended up stopping the boat next to Sport Island. Mr. Thomson went out on a work boat as another cruise ship went out to evacuate the passengers. It pulled up alongside and safely evacuated all 134 people, he said.
“I’m sure they were concerned,” Mr. Thomson said, “and I know some took the time to thank us for how calm the crew was.”
While Mr. Thomson was out there, he was coordinating first responders and phoning contractors to come help tow and repair the boat in the water. Some were already calling him as word of the incident was traveling fast.
He was thankful of all the first responders: Coast Guard, state police, Hammond and border patrol. There was a helicopter and plane circling the boat as well, both from the Royal Canadian Air Force Base in Ontario.
The Hercules dropped a pump with a parachute to a Canadian Coast Guard boat, which then brought it to the Island Duchess to pump water out as well.
Mr. Thomson wanted to thank the fire departments from Clayton and Alexandria Bay, specifically. They brought rescue boats and many crew members to help pump out water and secure the boat.
WD Bach Excavating and Consulting and Seaway Marine Group, both out of Clayton, came over in boats to help. The Hunt Dive Shop, also out of Clayton, came with five divers to go underneath and plug the holes with wooden wedges. WD Bach, later on Thursday after the Coast Guard gave it the OK, pushed the Island Duchess back into the Uncle Sam Boat Tours’ dock, Mr. Thomson said.
“It went incredibly well, and it was all done with local, homegrown talent,” he said. “...I can’t say enough about those volunteer fire departments. I couldn’t be prouder of where we live.”
The Island Duchess, Mr. Thomson hopes, will be fixed and back on the water in roughly two weeks. The Coast Guard Buffalo sector is currently heading the investigation into how and why the crash occurred.
Late Friday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a release confirming Island Duchess is now moored safely at the vessel’s home port.
There were initial reports Thursday of fumes and sheen at the grounding location. So, overnight Thursday into Friday, the vessel owner and the Oil Spill Response Organization began the fuel and oily water offload process, the release said. Of the 2,600 gallons of fuel believed to be on board, 200 gallons have been accounted for as of the time of this report Friday afternoon.
Participating agencies are searching for any and all signs of pollution from the incident. No reports of oil or other surface sheening have been received at this time, the release said.
The incident comes during a time when business was increasing in Alexandria Bay. The pandemic has given way somewhat the past few weeks, and customers are becoming more comfortable with going out. It’s not anywhere near the normal traffic, but it’s heading in the right direction, Mr. Thomson said.
“You have two flagship boats — the Alexandria Belle and the Island Duchess — and then all of a sudden you can’t use one of them,” he said. “It’s one of those things where hey, number one, nobody got hurt, and number two, things like that can be fixed. We’ll fix what happened and we’ll go back to doing what we do.”
