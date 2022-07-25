Developer ordered to pay $16M over fraud

ROCHESTER — A Rochester developer, whose company owns a Route 202 apartment complex in the town of Watertown, has been ordered to pay $16.3 million in restitution to resolve civil and criminal charges against him.

Developer Robert “Bob” Morgan was once accused of mortgage fraud reaching upward of $500 million, but a federal judge on Friday sentenced him to no jail time, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

