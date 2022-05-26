WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy has taken the first steps to sue the city of Watertown, after the City Council voted in February to eliminate a make-shift parking lot used by his Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
In a press release Thursday, Mr. Lundy announced his business, The Watertown Golf Club, Inc., has filed a notice of claim against the city of Watertown and City Councilmembers Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cliff G. Olney.
The notice of claim is the first required step in the process of bringing a dispute to the court, alerting the parties involved that they may soon have to defend their position in state Supreme Court.
The notice states that Mr. Lundy and the Golf Club are prepared to ask the court for an immediate injunction that would pause the decision to close the grass and gravel lot to parking, and the company intends to seek $500,000 from the city for damages sustained to its business practice by the decision to close the parking lot.
In an interview Thursday, Mr. Lundy said he believes the issue stems from personal attacks on the club from Councilmembers Ruggiero and Olney. In February, Councilmembers Ruggiero, Olney and Patrick J. Hickey voted in favor of a resolution to bar parking at the makeshift lot, while City Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith voted against it. Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce was not present for that vote.
In the notice of claim, Mr. Lundy argues that the change to parking rules in Thompson Park, specifically shutting down the nearby overflow lot frequently used by Club patrons, has forced those patrons to park elsewhere or forego visiting the club. He argues the unique arrangement between the Club and the City, where a private business exists on and surrounded by publicly-owned parklands, means city actions like the parking rules have placed outsized burdens on his business.
“This has been going on since the moment I bought the place,” he said. “We all know what’s behind this, it’s a personal attack on the club. It’s anything they can do to disrupt its operation.”
Mr. Lundy declined to accuse Councilmembers Ruggiero or Olney of anything specific.
“I think everybody can read between the lines,” he said.
Councilmembers Olney and Ruggiero did not return a request for comment Thursday. This story will be updated if they respond.
Mr. Lundy said he regrets that the issue has come to the point of a lawsuit, but at this point he has little choice.
“I’ve been in business for 38 years, I have to stop and think about the number of time’s we’ve filed a lawsuit, and there may be just a couple,” he said. “I don’t work in that world. I like to resolve things with a handshake, that’s how we get things done. I hate wasting everyone’s time and effort going through the courts.”
Mr. Lundy said the Watertown Golf Club has about double the amount of parking required by code enforcement, even without access to the overflow lot. But now, with that overflow lot eliminated, he’s had to come up with new ways to get customers into the club without parking nearby. Especially when events for local nonprofits or companies are hosted at the club, Mr. Lundy said parking can get extremely scarce. “We’re looking into buying a shuttle cart, so people can park out on the roadway and we’ll shuttle them back and forth,” he said. “They make limo carts, those cost like $18,000. We’re incurring costs, it is changing how we do our operation, it’s changing where people come into the club.”
Mr. Lundy said he wishes the city wouldn’t have to bear the costs of the lawsuit and damages he’s seeking, and that it would rather come from Councilmembers Ruggiero and Olney themselves.
After filing the notice, Mr. Lundy and the Watertown Golf Club have 30 days to bring the case before the state Supreme Court in order to pursue action. Mr. Lundy said he’s prepared to do just that, if no last-minute concessions come from the city.
“If the city is willing to sit and talk with us and come up with a solution, then we don’t need to go to court,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve offered to do that a couple of times and nothing came of it.”
