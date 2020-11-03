WEST CARTHAGE — Ox Specialty Paper, 30 Champion St., is a drop-off location for Toy-for-Tots. The collection box, located in the front entry way of Ox Industries, will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Dec. 11.
It is suggested that new toys should have a value of $10 or more and must be unwrapped. Checks made out to Marines Toys for Tots Foundation of $10 or more will also be accepted.
