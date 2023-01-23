WATERTOWN — Two city residents have been charged with lying to police about who fired a gun outside a Winslow Street home Saturday afternoon.
Chris R. Woodrum, 23, and Kirsten N. Kimberlin, 22, both of Winslow Street, were charged by city police Sunday with issuing a false written statement.
Chris Woodrum and Ms. Kimberlin are accused of providing a false written statement to police stating that Chris’s brother, Charles D. Woodrum, was inside their home when a gun was fired outside during an argument. Police have charged that Charles Woodrum was outside on the street and was the one who fired one round from a 9 mm handgun at Patrick L. Collins II. Mr. Collins was not injured. Police say they recovered the gun at the scene.
Charles Woodrum is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned and held on $2,500 bail.
Chris Woodrum and Ms. Kimberlin were released on appearance tickets.
