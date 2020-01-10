PHILADELPHIA — Two people injured in a crash Tuesday that killed two Indian River Central School District students have been released from the hospital, state police said Friday.
Kenneth J. Perez-Hernandez, 19, and Christina McKeown, 22, had been taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of unspecified injuries that troopers described as non-life threatening following the crash on County Route 18 in the town of LeRay.
Lexie M. Morgan, 17, a senior at Indian River, and Gabriel M. Otero, 16, a junior at the school and brother of Ms. McKeown, both were pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, troopers said that Mr. Perez-Hernandez was driving the vehicle involved. Troopers had previously said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway and struck a tree.
An investigation into the accident is continuing, according to police.
Calling hours for Gabriel Otero will be 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to a 3 p.m. funeral service at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 State Route 37, Theresa, with Rev. Donald Briant officiating.
Family and friend will gather at the Theresa Fire Hall, 400 Mill St., immediately following services.
Calling hours for Lexie Morgan will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.