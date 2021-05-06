WATERTOWN — The garage attached to a business that now sells cars along Route 11 was fully engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.
The Northpole Fire Department was dispatched to 22033 Route 11 on outer LeRay Street in the town of Pamelia at about 3:26 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Joe Morris said. Crews found a garage fully engulfed, doors melted off and the roof already partially caved in.
Inside the garage were at least a few vehicles, a boat and a camper, Mr. Morris said. The business was formerly Foster’s RV Parts until the founder died several years ago. It’s still owned by the Foster family, with one member now selling cars out of it.
Northpole was assisted by fire departments from Glen Park, Pamelia, Calcium and the city of Watertown.
It was a defensive attack as crews worked successfully to save the two buildings flanking each side of car business. The office that was attached to the garage appears to have sustained little, if any, fire damage. But water and smoke damage is inevitable, Mr. Morris said.
No one was hurt, he said, adding that fire investigators were looking into the cause Thursday morning.
Firefighters were still on the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, working to address hot spots so they wouldn’t have to come back for a rekindled fire later. Route 11 was not closed to traffic.
