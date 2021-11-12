WATERTOWN — Fire destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday in the town of Pamelia.
The fire at 25033 County Route 53, which was reported at about 11:30 a.m., started in the garage and spread to the house, according to Glen Park Fire Chief Ralph Skinner.
The garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed, the chief said. The right side of the home sustained extensive damage.
No one was injured.
Fire investigators are at the scene attempting to determine a cause.
In addition to the Glen Park department, firefighters from North Pole, LaFargeville, town of Watertown, Pamelia and Brownville responded.
