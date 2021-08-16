PAMELIA — A town home was entirely destroyed by fire late Sunday night.
According to Northpole Fire Company Chief Joe Wargo, crews were called out to a reported fire at 26453 Nellis Road at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, flames had spread throughout the front and upper areas of the house, burning away the active power line but kept underneath the metal roofing.
The building was unoccupied, under renovation with the owner living in a nearby trailer. Chief Wargo said the man was injured at some point during the night, although it was unclear how his injuries were suffered. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after speaking with fire crews after they arrived.
Chief Wargo said the firefighting team faced a number of challenges battling the blaze.
“The fire burned away the power line,” he said. “We kind of saw it coming but once that dropped on the front yard we had to take a moment and reconfigure our attack.”
The metal roof was also a challenge. It was keeping all the heat and flames inside the building itself, making it nearly impossible for crews to effectively battle the blaze. Fire crews had to enlist the help of the Town of Pamelia Highway Department, which sent out heavy equipment to tear away the upper floor and roof.
“If they hadn’t done that, we would probably still be there fighting the fire now,” Chief Wargo said Monday afternoon.
There were also no hydrants nearby, requiring crews to truck in water as the road is a narrow dead-end street
“It got difficult there, especially getting water, but our mutual aid really helped us out,” the chief said.
Northpole was assisted by the Pamelia and Glen Park fire departments, and the Evans Mills, Calcium and Brownville departments assisted with water and tanker trucks to deliver it.
Chief Wargo said the building was destroyed, between the fire and the demolition required to put it out. Late Monday morning, the building was nothing but a pile of charred wood and the smell of smoke still wafted through the air.
He said crews had completed their investigation as of Monday afternoon, but the cause would remain undetermined.
