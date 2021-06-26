BROWNVILLE — A town of Pamelia man was killed Friday when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on Route 12E.
Phillip D. LaValley, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a collision with a vehicle operated by Carl J. Militello, 62, of Whitesboro.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said Mr. LaValley was operating an ATV at 3:09 p.m. when he entered the roadway from a stopped position and into the path of a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Mr. Militello.
The truck, which was towing a camper trailer, collided with the ATV. An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol officer and an off-duty paramedic passed by the scene shortly after the crash occurred and tried to offer aid, but were unsuccessful.
Deputies said that the ATV Mr, LaValley was not registered and that he was not wearing a helmet.
Police said Friday no tickets had been issued and that the investigation into the crash is continuing.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by state police, the sheriff office’s chaplain, fire departments from Brownville and Dexter and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.
