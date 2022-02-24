PAMELIA — Tumult has struck a motel in the weeks after part of the building was destroyed by fire.
With no water, using portable toilets on the property and sleeping above a basement filled with five feet of ice, Hotis Motel tenants are worried about their future — while the code enforcement officer who served as the motel’s property manager was placed on administrative leave.
Town of Pamelia officials are scrambling to move as many tenants out of the Hotis Motel as they can. A fire destroyed six rooms on the property on Feb. 10, displacing at least that many people. Now, the displacements could be triple that, as the property has continued to deteriorate since the fire.
One of the rooms that burned was being rented by Lindsay Holliday. She is staying with a friend at the motel, Precious Atkinson, whose room didn’t burn. They’ve both been in fear since the fire, wondering if it’s safe to turn their heat on — Jefferson County officials deemed the origin to be electrical in nature — or if they’re going to be kicked out of the motel entirely.
Water is shut off at the motel as a broken pipe flooded the basement with five feet of water, which is now ice. So now, two porta-potties the town rented sit on the property for tenants.
Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen said this is a result of a lack of management and an absentee owner who isn’t local. He said his office has been in contact with agencies throughout the county, including the Urban Mission and Salvation Army, hopefully to help the tenants relocate.
“We’re trying to make sure we can do the best we can for these people right now,” Mr. Allen said. “They didn’t ask to be put in this spot. All they want is a roof over their heads.”
The motel’s property manager, Walter H. Vantassel, was also the town’s code enforcement officer. He said he’s been telling tenants to prepare to find a new place to live.
The town sent an inspector to the property, who found multiple violations, Mr. Allen said. The town board voted unanimously to place Mr. Vantassel on administrative leave from his position as code enforcement officer earlier this week. Mr. Allen said he wouldn’t comment on the specifics of why he was placed on leave, citing personnel issues.
Mr. Vantassel has defended his position by saying the owner of the motel — Empire Assets Growth LP, Brooklyn — wasn’t paying to make fixes on the property and that he at times would pay out of his own pocket. Empire Assets Growth, a limited partnership created in 2014, purchased the motel for $314,000 that year, according to county records. The business is based at 543 Bedford Ave., Suite 106 in Brooklyn. Several limited partnerships are registered to the address, which has no direct named employees or presence other than the filing.
County records show taxes have not been paid since 2019. According to online records, the company owes $55,277.51 in town, county and school taxes.
Mr. VanTassel’s main job, he and others said, was collecting rent. He said not many were consistent in paying monthly but that some were. He said Tammy Higby, who lives with her daughter in Room 8 at the Hotis, paid rent every month.
“I probably could get away with not paying rent, but that doesn’t mean it’s honest,” Ms. Higby said. “When you rent a place it’s like you’re borrowing it. When you borrow something, you keep it in good repair if you’re able. You try to protect it, and you pay what you need to pay to be there. If you can’t afford it then live in your car, which we have had to do.”
Ms. Higby said she and her daughter moved into the Hotis after living in her van. She remembers those days of parking her van at different sites and camping. One time, she said, she had a run-in with a black bear. It reminded her at the time that danger may be present no matter where she goes, including the Hotis.
“I would much sooner walk up and kiss that bear, than I would live under the owners’ discretion here,” she said.
The town of Pamelia has to allow time for the owner to address the issues at the motel. Mr. Allen said he has yet to be able to reach the owner.
Mr. Allen said he expects hearings to take a few weeks.
