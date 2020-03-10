PAMELIA — A group of Wayside Drive residents are asking for a moratorium on solar projects after they came out in opposition to a project near their homes that would encompass 18,760 solar panels on 36 acres of farmland.
The proposal by the Canadian company, Oya Solar, first surfaced publicly last month. Since then, the neighbors have come out in opposition, saying they have concerns about the aesthetics of that many solar panels and its impact on property values.
The Pamelia Planning Board is holding a public hearing on the site plans for the project at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall.
Opponents want the moratorium until the Town Board establishes a comprehensive solar energy law.
“I don’t think they have any idea on the impact on anything,” said Robert C. Lytle, who lives next door to the proposed solar energy project. “They’re not telling us the whole story.”
He’s lived on Wayside Drive for 40 years and doesn’t want to look at that many solar panels, Mr. Lytle said.
The solar project would sit on the dead end street about 200 to 300 yards from people’s homes.
Opponents provided an inch-thick packet of information to Town Supervisor Scott Allen, the Town Board and other town officials and local state lawmakers about their reasons why they’re against it.
Mr. Allen said he knew people opposed the project but wondered why no one showed up to the Town Board’s meeting on Monday night. The Town Board discussed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal regarding energy projects that will be included in the state’s budget.
“We discussed it a bit,” he said.
Another solar project went forward about 2,000 feet from this site without an issue.
“I really have no idea why they’re opposing this one,” he said.
He stressed that the state is pushing for more solar energy projects by the year 2030.
Mr. Allen said he could not say whether the project will be voted on Wednesday night. It could depend on whether the developer is ready for the project to move forward.
