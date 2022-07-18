CHAMPION — People lined both sides of Humphrey Road in the hamlet of Champion for the annual Old Home Day parade July 4.
Led by the Peck family with Sarah L. Peck dressed in the style of the Revolutionary War era, Ethan A. Peck as Uncle Sam and Luke S. Peck carrying a Civil War-era drum, the parade included classic cars, vintage and newer tractors and fire apparatus from the West Carthage Champion Station and neighboring departments.
Following the parade, many attended the Grange chicken barbecue, the Methodist Church strawberry shortcake sale and toured the historic Hiram Hubbard Homestead.
According to Town of Champion historian Lynn M. Thornton, about 100 people visited the homestead and about 175 chicken dinners were sold,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.