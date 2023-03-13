WATERTOWN — The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse have filed an additional lawsuit over the 2021 death of their son, this time against five instructors who oversaw his training on the day he had a medical emergency at the state fire academy.
The 21-year-old Watertown firefighter was training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen, when he suffered the medical emergency on March 3, 2021. He died nine days later in a Pennsylvania hospital.
Sunday was the second anniversary of the young firefighter’s death.
In February, his parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, filed a lawsuit in the state Court of Claims against the state over the death of their son. They blame the academy and five instructors for what happened.
On Friday, their attorney, Thomas J. DiNovo, an attorney with the Albany law firm of O’Connell & Aronowitz, filed court papers in state Supreme Court in Jefferson County, alleging the five instructors caused his death by their “negligence, carelessness and breach of duty.”
The court papers identify the five instructors as Warren T. Ward, Christopher Rea, Bruce E. Heberer, Scott P. Deninno and Dustin Contri, who were there during the emergency.
Their son’s emergency happened after he complained that he could not breathe while he was going through a plywood tunnel — called the “box” — that simulates what a firefighter could experience during a fire. On that day, he used six air cylinders of his breathing apparatus before having the medical emergency.
His parents believe that instructors were negligent and could have prevented their son’s death, saying they failed to provide proper instruction and supervision, ignored their son’s plea for help and continued the training exercise during the medical emergency.
The lawsuit doesn’t set a specified amount of money, although his parents have always said that they are seeking justice for their son.
The Morses have been critical of a 2021 state report that found no blame in their son’s death, despite statements by three fellow recruits who heard him say he could not breathe.
When he had the medical emergency, the instructors failed to get him immediate medical care, medical personnel at the fire academy, provide adequate and necessary medical equipment and instruct academy personnel in emergency life saving training, they allege.
In their lawsuit against the state, court papers spell out how the Morses blame the state, its Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Office of Fire Prevention and Control and at least four instructors for Peyton’s death.
Mr. DiNovo filed the lawsuit in Jefferson County because Mr. and Mrs. Morse live here, according to the court papers filed Friday.
The five defendants have 20 days to answer to the complaint.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(1) comment
I smell nothing but greed here. It is always about the money
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.