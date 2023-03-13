Morse’s parents file new lawsuit

Peyton L.S. Morse, a Watertown firefighter who died during a training exercise in March 2021, is pictured during a July 30, 2018, visit to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. In October, his name was added to the memorial. Photo courtesy of the Morse family

WATERTOWN — The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse have filed an additional lawsuit over the 2021 death of their son, this time against five instructors who oversaw his training on the day he had a medical emergency at the state fire academy.

The 21-year-old Watertown firefighter was training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen, when he suffered the medical emergency on March 3, 2021. He died nine days later in a Pennsylvania hospital.

(1) comment

plamson13642
plamson13642

I smell nothing but greed here. It is always about the money

