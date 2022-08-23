WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be doing sewer repairs between Paddock Street and the Woolworth Building on Public Square starting today.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 10:55 pm
WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be doing sewer repairs between Paddock Street and the Woolworth Building on Public Square starting today.
The work will be limited to the sidewalk in front of the buildings.
Due to the sewer repairs, parking on Washington Street between Stone and Arsenal streets will be restricted to allow for equipment to access the site.
The DPW said in a news release that “the parking restriction will be in place for the remainder of the week or until such time as repairs are complete.”
Questions may be directed to the DPW at 315-785-7842.
