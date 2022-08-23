Some Washington Street parking restricted

Watertown’s Public Square. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be doing sewer repairs between Paddock Street and the Woolworth Building on Public Square starting today.

The work will be limited to the sidewalk in front of the buildings.

