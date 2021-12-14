WATERTOWN — Patrick “Monkey” Chirico and his “Winter Windows” have made their return to downtown Watertown.
Mr. Chirico began the project last year in what he calls an “out of the back pocket, last minute idea” that he had with his friend, Devin Gillon, who is also a part of North Country Creative because he felt that the Square “just was like not a fun place.”
“Even at the bare minimum, just light up every window and then people feel excited, and more of this sense of safety and sort of community when you light up all the windows.” Mr. Chirico said.
After having a meeting with Neighbors of Watertown, he and his friends decided to decorate some of the windows downtown.
Last year, Mr. Chirico decided to just focus on one thing: zoetrope Christmas Trees.
The zoetrope Christmas Tree is a tree Mr. Chirico invented, what he calls a “cylinder stand-up zoetrope” that stands on a record player. He does this by putting an animation on the inside, and no device is needed to see the animation moving.
Mr. Chirico came up with the idea to make an eight-sided Christmas tree that when spinning, appears to look like it is talking. In addition to the talking Christmas tree, Mr. Chirico also had the idea of making talking snowflakes.
“Me and two other of my artist friends photographed all of downtown Watertown, all the buildings, and reproduced it with a three-inch door ratio, where all the door frames are three inches roughly, to sort of like scale the whole thing, and so we have talking Christmas trees with a full, modern, downtown.” Mr. Chirico said.
Mr. Chirico also said that he likes to include social-justice messages within his works.
“Me personally, I just try to be into everything. Whether it’s LGBTQ or Black Lives Matter, you’ll see that hidden in my messages because I can’t help but feel like diversity needs to be represented here because it’s here and it’s not being represented,” Mr. Chirico said.
Despite being from the north country, Mr. Chirico spent a considerable amount of time in Brooklyn, and now calls himself a “re-local” after he moved back to the area.
He also is doing work with Baylor’s of Watertown, which has its own window in the Burdick Building which is called “Winters of Watertown.”
The window is decorated by placing historic black and white winter photos with descriptions.
Mr. Chirico is working with another member of North Country Creative, Ben Plante, and is putting Winter Windows at the Children’s Home at the old Empsall’s building, where in this location, they looked for old ads from the Watertown Daily Times. He then found them, and blew them up to 4 feet by 8 feet sheets of plywood.
“When you drive by Empsall’s right now, there is like all these 1920s ads, a blown up cover magazine Christmas issue they had in like 1956 blown up, photos of the store when it was being shopped at, products bought at the store, and that people owned, as well as like old gift receipts and boxes ... and I made it this whole history thing in their front windows,” Mr. Chirico said.
He is also looking to expand the Winter Windows into summer and fall windows.
“This is me creating my own supply-and-demand, I’m like ‘Hey! Let’s do another event!” Mr. Chirico said.
Jake Johnson and Mr. Chirico took the old jewelry store downtown and made it into an “I-Spy Winter Wonderland” and is partnering with State Street Market, which will donate “as much hot cocoa and cookies” on Friday and Saturday for kids to come and get some hot chocolate and then pick up one of the maps that will be provided, and see all of the windows. Mr. Chirico is hoping to have stem kits so that kids can make their own zoetropes.
The event will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
