WATERTOWN — Fire officials are investigating a fire behind the St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street on Friday.
At around 10:45 p.m., city firefighters responded to 850 Arsenal St., where the back of the Mount Carmel Pavilion was on fire. The fire was extinguished but there was significant damage to the rear of the pavilion and roof trusses. There were no injuries. City fire was assisted by city police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Services, the Fort Drum Fire Department, the city department of public works and water department.
