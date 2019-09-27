WATERTOWN — A monthlong paving project will begin Monday on sections of Black River Parkway and Commerce Park Drive.
Starting Wednesday, work on Black River Parkway may cause the road to be reduced at times to one lane from Coffeen Street to the main entrance to the J.B. Wise parking lot. It should be completed by the end of the day Thursday.
Delays should be expected. Access to all businesses will remain open.
The J.B. Wise parking lot will remain open but be inaccessible from Coffeen Street. As part of the process, crews may have to temporarily divert traffic down to one lane at other times during the project.
CFR Paving is the general contractor for both Black River Parkway and Commerce Park Drive under one project.
Some preparation work and installing handicap ramps will occur Monday.
