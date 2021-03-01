WEST CARTHAGE — Brian Peck announced Sunday his candidacy for town of Champion supervisor, seeking the Republican nomination.
Mr. Peck, a lifelong resident of the town, is currently Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and previously served as Director of Operations to state Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton. Mr. Peck started Coughlin Printing at age 25 and grew the business to 14 employees.
Republican Bruce R. Ferguson, who is currently the town supervisor, has announced he is not running for re-election. Republican Jonathan J. Schell announced Feb. 22 that he’s a candidate for supervisor of the town of Champion.
A primary election is slated for June.
